EC applies double standards to Poland: Slovenian PM

In my opinion, the European Commission applies double standards to Poland. Nobody in Brussels should issue a decree inconsistent with your constitution that you would have to obey, said Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša in an interview for Polish Television in the context of the reform of Poland’s judiciary.

As he added, similar reforms are being carried out in Spain, Germany and Slovakia.

“These states also do it, but no one mentions it, which is why I am talking about the use of double standards,” he stressed.

According to Mr Janša, the legislation in a member state should be coordinated within the European framework, but the EU regulations must conform to the national constitution, which means that the European law does not take precedence over the constitution of a given country.

“This applies not only to Poland and Slovenia. For example, the German Constitutional Court is now discussing this case. He decided that some directives and EU regulations must comply with the German constitution,” said the Prime Minister of Slovenia.

“It is unacceptable for anyone in Brussels to issue a decree inconsistent with your constitution that you would have to obey. They must respect your constitution, because when we were all joining the Union, we harmonised our legal systems and their basic principles, and on this basis we also signed the Lisbon Treaty,” Janez Janša pointed out

What also concerns the Slovenian PM is transferring the political debate and disputes of the European Parliament to the European Commission, while according to the treaty the latter should not be politicised.

“It is therefore a structural problem that we must solve, otherwise the future of the European Union is not bright,” he assessed.