Poland pens defence cooperation deal with South Korea

Marcin Ociepa made the announcement on Twitter on Friday afternoon.

Albert Zawada/PAP

Poland has signed a memorandum on defence research and development co-operation with South Korea, a deputy defence minister has said.

Under the agreement South Korea and Poland will tighten co-operation on a broad range of defence and defence-related aspects, the Korean Defence Ministry said in a Friday statement after a meeting between Ociepa and his South Korean counterpart, Park Jae-min in Seoul.

The areas of co-operation include cyber-security, the South Korean ministry said.