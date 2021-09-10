We are consistently increasing number of Polish Army: Def Min

“We are consistently increasing the number of the Polish Army, establishing new units, new tactical associations. This is the best response to the threats that were, are, and will be,” Mariusz Błaszczak, the Minister of National Defense, said on Friday at the training ground in Nowa Dęba, south-eastern Poland, where the “Ryś-21” military exercises take place.

“Over 4,000 soldiers are training here… I want to emphasise that the best response to threats… is an action aimed at strengthening the defence capabilities of the Polish Army and the security of the Republic of Poland,” the Minister stressed.

“We are consistently increasing the number of the Polish Army, establishing new units, new tactical associations,” Mariusz Błaszczak emphasised.

He noted that “our neighbours are in some way testing the immune system of the North Atlantic Alliance and Poland,” adding that “as part of NATO, our military is ready to ensure the security of our homeland.”

The head of the Ministry of National Defense also emphasised that the transfer of the troops from north-western to south-eastern Poland as part of the “Ryś-21” manoeuvers was extremely efficient, emphasising that “previously there were rarely exercises related to the transfer of the Polish Army.”

The “Ryś 21” manoeuvers at the training ground in Nowa Dęba will last until September 22.