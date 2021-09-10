Poland to be best place in Europe owing to New Deal, PM says

"Our goal is to build a Poland where all the aspirations of its citizens, even the greatest ones, can be fulfilled," said Morawiecki.

Wojciech Olkuśnik/PAP

The prime minister has claimed that the Polish New Deal, a major government economic reform and investment package, will make Poland the “best place to live in Europe”.

Mateusz Morawiecki made the claim on Friday during a press conference dedicated to the New Deal programme. The programme has still got to go before parliament, a process that could test the government’s ability to get legislation passed through a house where it no longer commands a clear majority.

“Our goal is to build a Poland where all the aspirations of its citizens, even the greatest ones, can be fulfilled,” said Morawiecki, adding that “thanks to the Polish Deal Poland will become the best place to live in Europe.”

The prime minister wants the Polish New Deal to complete its legislative process by end-November.

Morawiecki also said that he was extremely glad that, over the last two years, from 150,000 to 200,000 Poles had returned to their homeland.