30 years of Weimar Triangle is time of maturity: FM

“30 years of the Weimar Triangle embracing Poland, Germany and France is a time of maturity and great prospects for further cooperation,” Zbigniew Rau, Polish Foreign Minister said on Friday in Weimar, central Germany. There he met with his counterparts from Germany and France – Heiko Maas and Jean-Yves Le Drian, respectively.

The Friday meeting of the Weimar Triangle foreign ministers was held at the invitation of Mr Maas and was part of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of this tripartite format.

“30 years ago our predecessors established this cooperation forum at a moment of political and economic transformation for Poland,” Mr Rau emphasised during the press conference ending the one-day meeting, adding that “without cooperation with France and Germany, our path to membership in the EU and NATO would be longer and more difficult.”

“The Weimar Triangle was established in the spirit of cooperation and shared responsibility for the development of the new Europe. It was important 30 years ago and remains important today,” Heiko Maas, the head of German diplomacy, stressed.

“The cooperation of Poland, Germany and France within the Weimar Triangle is based on trust, it is close and unique because it brings different perspectives,” he added.

Jean-Yves Le Drian, the French Foreign Minister, called the Weimar Triangle “a forum that continues to be a very important form of a dialogue between our three countries at various levels.”

“Cooperation in this format is an opportunity for frank talks and seeking agreement,” he said, adding that “our countries can become a source of initiatives for a stronger, more sovereign and ready to overcome crises Europe.”

The talks between the ministers focused on the most current issues of international politics, in particular the situation in Afghanistan, Belarus, Ukraine and Russia.

“We will not leave our Polish friends alone in this daily threat and challenge related to the unacceptable instrumentalisation of innocent refugees along the external border of the Union,” Heiko Maas assured.

The Weimar Triangle was established in Weimar in August 1991 by the then foreign ministers of Poland, France and Germany. The group is intended to promote cooperation between the three countries in crisis zones.