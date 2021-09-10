Poland seals defence cooperation deal with South Korea

Poland has signed a memorandum on defence research and development co-operation with South Korea, the South Korean Ministry of Defence announced after the meeting of deputy ministers Marcin Ociepa and Park Jae-min in Seoul.

Mr Ociepa visited the capital of South Korea to participate in the annual security forum as part of the Seoul Defense Dialogue (SDD), South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

Poland’s deputy Defence Minister spoke with the country’s Defense Minister Suh Wook and his deputies about military, technological and scientific cooperation.

“The Polish deputy minister expressed his country’s will to expand and deepen bilateral defence cooperation with South Korea in such fields as cybersecurity, and the Korean deputy minister agreed on such a need,” said the South Korean Defence Ministry.

Park Jae-min appealed for Poland’s support for North Korea peace efforts, to which Marcin Ociepa replied that his country “understands the security situation on the Korean Peninsula well as it was a member of the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission,” according to Yonhap.

The commission was created in 1953 to oversee compliance with the truce signed by South Korea and North Korea after the three-year Korean War. Both countries have not yet concluded peace and are still formally at war.