Poland one of Europe’s happiest nations, says EU survey

Maciej Kulczyński/PAP

Poland is one of the happiest nations in Europe, according to data from the European Union.

According to the data, Poland has one of the highest levels of overall life satisfaction in the EU with 78 percent of Poles indicating they are happy, this is higher than the EU average which is 73 percent.

Ireland had the highest level of satisfaction with 81 percent while Bulgarians were the most dissatisfied with only 54 percent saying they were happy.

Figures published today in honour of World Suicide Prevention Day show that Poland has one of the lowest rates of chronic depression in the Union. Romania had the lowest level of chronic depression with just 1 percent while Slovenia had the highest level with 15.1 percent.

One of the reasons for Poles to be happy is the low level of crime in the country and general feeling of safety. Poland had one of the lowest levels of its citizens reporting crime, violence or vandalism in the EU with only 4.4 percent of those surveyed reporting being affected.Eurostat

The EU average was 7.2 percent and in Poland it was as low as 4.2 percent. Chronic depression was categorised as an episode of depression lasting longer than two weeks.

Nearly half of all Poles reported having a high level of satisfaction with their personal relationships and an equal number agreed that they had a medium level of happiness with their private relationships.Eurostat

The EU average was 11 percent and in Bulgaria as many as 19.1 percent of respondents had reported crime, violence or vandalism in the last year, more than four times the rate of Poland.

When asked if they feel safe walking alone in the dark at night Poles felt the fourth safest in the EU behind only Denmark, Finland and Slovenia. Only 2.2 percent of Poles felt very unsafe in such a scenario.

Poles also reported that they have someone who they can contact in a time of need with 96.4 percent of respondents having someone they trusted compared to an EU average of 93.2 percent.Kalbar/TFN

Poles also reported that they have someone who they can contact in a time of need with 96.4 percent of respondents having someone they trusted compared to an EU average of 93.2 percent. Luxembourg ranked the lowest with only 84.7 percent of people feeling they had some to rely on.

The self-perceived physical health in Poland is ranked below the EU average but 59.8 percent of respondents claimed that their health was either good or very good with only 12.8 percent saying it was bad.Eurostat

The Polish economy’s success might be attributed to the hardworking nature of the country, as Poles have one of the longest work weeks in Europe, racking up on average 40.1 hours a week. Greece does the most with 41.8 hours each week, while the EU average is 37 hours a week and people in the Netherlands working the least with an average of 30.3 hours per week.

The Dutch were found to have the highest rate of employment while the Greeks have the lowest rate of employment.

Poland has some other areas to work on such as average wage, which is growing each year but is still a long way behind the EU average with the average for Poland at 7, 124 euros compared to the EU at 17, 325.

Confidence in the legal system in Poland is at only 42 percent while the EU average wasn’t much better at 45 percent. The self-perceived physical health in Poland is ranked below the EU average but 59.8 percent of respondents claimed that their health was either good or very good with only 12.8 percent saying it was bad.