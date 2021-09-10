F1 champ Fernando Alonso becomes latest global sports star to commission luxury yacht from Gdańsk firm

The 40-year-old Spaniard signed a contract with international award-winning company Sunreef Yachts to build a 60ft electric catamaran that utilises all the latest in green technologies.

Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso has become the latest global sporting star to commission a luxury yacht from Gdańsk-based company Sunreef Yachts.

The 40-year-old Spaniard signed a contract with the international award-winning firm to build a 60ft electric catamaran that utilises all the latest in green technologies.

The signing comes just over a year after tennis great Rafael Nadal travelled to the city to pick up his completed commission, an 80 ft Power catamaran called the Great White.

Alonso’s yacht will be a custom-made model from the company’s Eco Power Range which uses award winning innovative technology with solar panels fully integrated into the composite bodywork to harvest solar power more efficiently than other solar catamarans.

This futuristic ‘solar skin’ will cover roughly 738 square feet of the yacht’s exterior and allow the catamaran to harness and store clean energy with a maximum output of 13 kWh.

Any energy generated will be stored in an ultralight battery bank.

The 60ft model will be fitted with cutting-edge electric engines which will be powered from this battery bank and will enable smooth and silent cruising without emissions.

Other green and sustainable features include wind generators and ecologically responsible finishing materials.

The ecological aspect will not be limited to the catamaran’s exterior, as inside, it will be furnished with a wide range of sustainable materials and an energy-saving air-conditioning system.

According to Sunreef Yacht’s website: “The 60 Sunreef Power Eco uses cutting-edge electric engines powered from the dedicated ultralight battery bank for silent and vibration-free cruising. With green features including wind generators and eco-responsible finishing materials, the 60 Sunreef Power offers a 360° sustainable cruising experience.”Sunreef Yachts

Another Formula 1 champion, Nico Rosberg, is currently the company’s Eco Brand Ambassador after a collaboration signed with the company on the 8th of June 2020, World Ocean’s Day.

Rosberg said at the time: “ It is great to see that the world’s most outstanding manufacturer of luxury catamarans shares my commitment to sustainable technological innovation and I am immensely proud to drive this development forward with Sunreef Yachts.

“Luxury and sustainability don’t exclude each other. Quite on the contrary. It is through the introduction of green technology and sustainable materials in the luxury sector that we create a halo effect on the entire industry and manage to meet the future demands of even the most sophisticated customers.”

Fernando Alonso’s Eco Power Catamaran was commissioned on the 1st of September with a contract signing at the Monaco Yacht Club with Sunreef’s president Francis Lapp and will be ready next year.