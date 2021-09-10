Ukrainian President does not rule out full-scale war with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that he does not rule out a full-scale war with Russia. He also emphasised that such a course of action would be Moscow’s “biggest mistake”.

“I believe that this may happen,” Zelensky said, answering the question of whether he believed a full-scale war with Russia was possible. He added that 2014 was “such a step toward it” on the part of Russia, but thanks to the Ukrainians, it was stopped. The president assessed that this would be Moscow’s “biggest mistake”.

“If there is a significant escalation on the part of Russia, this is the scariest thing that can be. But unfortunately, there is such a possibility,” Zelensky said on Friday in Kyiv at the Yalta European Strategy Forum (YES) conference.

He also expressed his hope for an “objective” meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Russia does not want to solve the matter quickly, to end the war. It is my problem, how to force them to talk about the de-occupation of our territories,” he stressed, quoted by the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

The president also said that after the next meeting under the Normandy Format (Germany, France, Ukraine, Russia), some Ukrainian citizens imprisoned in connection with the conflict in Donbas might be released. According to the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, a meeting of the Normandy Format member states’ foreign ministers is currently being prepared.