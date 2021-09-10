Russian-Belarussian Zapad-2021 military exercises begin

200,000 soldiers, 290 tanks, 15 ships and 80 aircraft and helicopters will participate in the Zapad-2021 military exercises that are just starting in Russia and Belarus. 12,000 military personnel, including 2,500 Russian soldiers, are to take part in the Belarusian part of the exercises.

The manoeuvers will take place at 5 Belarusian and 9 Russian training grounds. Belarusian training grounds are located mainly near the border with Poland and Ukraine.

“Military exercises of such a large extent, involving such a large number of soldiers, may be associated with numerous provocations,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday. He added that “this is why we decided to introduce a state of emergency”.

Commentator Roman Jakauleuski stressed that such provocations might take place especially in the context of the influx of immigrants across the Belarusian border to Poland, Lithuania and Latvia and the lack of mutual trust.

The Belarusian Ministry of Defense announced that it had invited international observers to the exercises, including those from the OSCE Conflict Prevention Center. NATO had not received an invitation.

The Zapad-2021 military exercises will end on September 16, i.e. on the eve of the 82nd anniversary of the Soviet Union’s aggression against Poland in 1939.