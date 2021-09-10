528 new cases in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 528 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,892,642 including 159,244 still active. The number of active cases increased from 158,513 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 8 new fatalities. The death toll in Poland is now at 75,417.

According to the ministry, 65,782 people are quarantined and 2,657,981 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 159,244 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Friday, a total of 36,643,392 vaccine doses have been administered and 19,036,382 people have been fully vaccinated so far.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 78 out of 579 available.

As of Friday morning, as many as 224,117,770 coronavirus cases, 4,622,503 deaths and 200,712,876 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 41,561,156, India has the second most with 33,163,004 cases and Brazil third with 20,958,899