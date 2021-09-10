Defence spending should be excluded from EU excessive deficit procedure: PM

“Defence spending should be excluded from the EU excessive deficit procedure. I formulate this postulate loudly here, I will also talk about it at the European level,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

Mateusz Morawiecki, Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, took part in the debate on the reconstruction of Europe during the Economic Forum in Karpacz, Southern Poland, on Thursday.

“Why are some countries that spend 1 percent (of GDP) on defence, treated in the same way as those that spend more than 2 percent on defence, like Poland? After all, we are creating a kind of security shield for the benefit of the former countries,” he emphasised. He stated that the EU and Europe “must fully secure itself properly, secure its borders”.

“We should take care of security from the military perspective. We should have strong deterrent mechanisms in Europe, and that is all we need as we are a bloc focused on peace, But at the same time, we must remember that there are dictatorships and other regimes around us,” he stated, adding that Europe must take into account the political, geopolitical and international risks that are growing around it.

Mateusz Morawiecki also remarked that Ukraine’s “powerful neighbour is striving to destabilise, attack, annexe and is violating international laws, which means that it does not allow Ukraine to develop”. On the contrary, we want the country to succeed.

He emphasised that there is not only a need to build alliances, strengthen NATO, but also to inspire the EU to take actions such as excluding defence spending from the excessive deficit procedure.