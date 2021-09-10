President will not meet with Merkel during her visit to Warsaw

On Saturday, Angela Merkel will visit Warsaw, however, she will not meet with President Andrzej Duda, although it was announced by the German side. It turns out that Merkel’s office first made public the date of the meeting with Mr Duda and only later tried to make an arrangement with the Presidential Palace.

The Chancellery of the Prime Minister announced at the beginning of the week that on Saturday, September 11, Mateusz Morawiecki would meet the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Angela Merkel, who will be visiting Poland.

On Thursday, daily Rzeczpospolita announced that the Germans had asked about the meeting between Angela Merkel and President Andrzej Duda. The daily reported that just several dozen hours before the visit, the Presidential Palace did not respond to the inquiry.

“First, the German side announced that a meeting would take place and set a date for the president, and then apologised and asked if the meeting on this date was possible,” a source in the Presidential Palace reportedly told the WP portal.

A person from the president’s entourage added that the meeting proposal, its date and conditions were not agreed with Andrzej Duda and the president learned about the meeting with Chancellor Merkel from a statement from the German side. Although they apologised for the situation, the president had already planned engagements on Saturday.

The head of the President’s International Policy Bureau, Jakub Kumoch, explained that on Saturday Andrzej Duda will participate in the celebration of the anniversary of the creation of the Silesian “Solidarity”, which has been scheduled already in July. On Friday, he will speak on the phone with the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.