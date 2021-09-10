Lukashenka and Putin agree on Belarus-Russia integration roadmaps

The leaders of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Alyaksandr Lukashenka, agreed on the economic integration programmes of both countries, the so-called integration roadmaps. They announced the results of the meeting in Moscow at a press conference on Thursday.

“We agreed on 28 programmes,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the press conference. He explained that the purpose of the programmes is to “harmonise legislation, level the conditions for the operation of economic entities in the two countries, and build a single financial and energy market”. He added that it is also about creating a “single transport space” and “shaping and implementing a common policy in agriculture and industry”.

Mr Putin emphasised that the gas prices for Belarus in 2022 will remain at this year’s level. Minsk is now paying USD 128.5 for 1,000 cubic meters of gas. He stressed that the price on the European market is USD 650.



The Russian head of state announced that the programmes would be approved on Friday and submitted to the Supreme State Council of the Union States of Belarus and Russia.

Alyaksandr Lukashenka stated that there is nothing wrong with the integration programmes of Belarus and Russia for the citizens of both countries, contrary to the criticism of “the so-called oppositionists”.

Talks on integration within the federal state have gathered pace, under pressure from Russia, since 2017. Until now, the countries could not agree on disputes concerning, among others, the oil and gas issues. On August 9, the Belarussian president said that “at this stage” both countries will not pursue a “roadmap” for political integration.