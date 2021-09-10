There will be no Polexit: govt spokesman

“There will be no withdrawal of Poland from the European Union,” government spokesman Piotr Muller told online news service Wirtualna Polska on Thursday. He was responding to earlier comments made by Ryszard Terlecki, the head of the ruling Law and Justice party’s caucus and Deputy Speaker of the Sejm, the lower house of parliament.

Mr.Terlecki told the Economic Forum in Karpacz (Southern Poland) on Wednesday: “We should think about how we can best cooperate so that we can all be in the (European) Union, but also so that this EU is acceptable for us.” According to Terlecki, the British showed that “the dictatorship of the Brussel’s bureaucracy did not suit them and so they turned around and left.”

Admitting that support for the EU in Poland is very strong he said that, “we cannot allow ourselves to be forced into something that will limit our freedom and… development.”

Muller added that Poland would not follow Great Britain and leave the EU “because that would be disadvantageous for Poland. Poland in the European Union is a more prosperous Poland… which benefits from trade… is more geopolitically secure,” he said.

“However, it does not change the fact that despite being in the EU we have to express our views and contest some things,” Muller said.

Later on Thursday, Terlecki took to Twitter to soften his earlier comments and stressed that Poland “was, is and will be” a member of the EU.

In a press interview later on Thursday Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said there was no possibility of a “Polexit. We are definitely dealing with a situation where a certain procedure is being exploited, putting it mildly, by the European Commission which, by the way, is also obliged to provide responses by certain deadlines,” the prime minister said.

He added: “We, in closing subsequent chapters of the National Recovery Plan, have answered all the questions that have been posed, and we know that there are basically no qualms there. So now I understand that there is some kind of a political push which is making this agreement difficult.”

He went on to say that despite seeing such a push by the other side, he believes that Poland and the European Commission will be able to dismiss “all doubts and not cause any unnecessary tension.”

PM Morawiecki estimates that the National Recovery Plan funds will reach Poland by the end of this year or the beginning of the next.