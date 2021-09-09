Upper House rejects media reform bill

The Senate (Upper House of Polish parliament) rejected an amendment to the radio and television broadcasting law on Thursday, sending it back to the Sejm (Parliament’s Lower House).

The amendment was voted on by 93 senators – 53 rejected it, 37 were in favour and three abstained.

The Sejm adopted the amendment on August 11 with two changes proposed by the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) MPs and one by the right-wing Confederation’s MPs.

The amendment to Poland’s media law limits ownership of Polish media companies to entities based in the European Economic Area.

Critics have suggested the bill is an attempt to silence government-critical US-owned broadcaster TVN. They commonly call the proposed amendment “Lex TVN”.

On Monday, at a full sitting of the Senate’s Culture and Media Committee, the Human Rights, Rule of Law and Petitions Committee and the Legislation Committee, senators voted to reject the bill following a debate in the Upper House on the matter.