Slovenian PM receives Man of the Year 2020 award at Economic Forum

On Thursday, the Prime Minister of Slovenia, Janez Janša, received the Man of the Year 2020 award at a gala ending the jubilee 30th edition of the Economic Forum in Karpacz, Lower Silesia.

The prize was presented by the Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki.

Mr. Janša was an anti-communist activist and has been prime minister three times in free Slovenia.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Janša, talked among others, about the fight for the freedom of Eastern Europe. He emphasised the role of Pope John Paul II and Solidarity in the fight to overthrow communism in the region.

During the gala, former Speaker of the Sejm (Lower House) Marek Kuchciński, Minister of Infrastructure Andrzej Adamczyk and President of the Polish Development Fund Paweł Borys received the “Personality” award. The NGO of the year 2020 was awarded to the Polish Scouting Association. KGHM Polska Miedź S.A. was awarded company of the year at Tuesday’s gala.