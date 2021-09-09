UA-PL oppose the NS2 project: Ukrainian PM

“Ukraine and Poland are categorically opposed to the geopolitical project, Nord Stream 2, which poses a security threat not only to our countries, but also to the entire European continent,” said Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Thursday. Mr. Shmyhal met his Polish Counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki on Thursday in Karpacz.

“Our governments’ positions have consolidated on energy issues and understand the importance of cooperation in projects,” said Mr. Shmyhal. He also stressed that “Ukraine and Poland share similar positions in their assessment of Russian aggression and the consequences both for our country and for the European continent”.

“Today I received assurance that Poland was ready to maintain a firm position in defence of the principles of international law and condemn Russian aggression, uphold European sanctions against the Russian Federation, and support Ukraine in granting it the prospect of membership in the European Union and NATO,” he said after a meeting with Prime Minister Morawiecki.

“We exchanged views on cooperation within the Crimean Platform, as well as the possibilities of Polish-Ukrainian cooperation in other regional forums and initiatives,” he noted. “The Lublin Triangle is gaining new forms of cooperation, and I proposed a meeting of prime ministers,” he added.

“I confirmed Ukraine’s readiness to be part of the Three Seas Initiative. I am convinced that such a format of cooperation will help bring our economies closer,” he added. Mr.Shmyhal offered thanks for “the donated humanitarian and medical aid, amounting to almost 4 million euros, as well as the donation of the first batch of AstraZeneca vaccines and those that will be donated at a later date.”

He also discussed with PM Morawiecki “the prospect of implementing important infrastructure projects, including Via Carpatia, as well as the construction of important highways, including Odessa-Gdańsk.”