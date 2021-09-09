Increase of Territorial Defence at forces PL-BY border

Due to the situation on the border with Belarus, Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak ordered the increase in the readiness of Territorial Defence Forces. Volunteers are on stand-by, ready for duty within six hours.

“If necessary, up to 23,000 soldiers could get involved in the operation “Strong Support” and border protection at any time. I decided to change the status of TDF readiness for immediate appearance. Soldiers will appear in units within 6 hours of a call” he wrote on Twitter.

Territorial defence soldiers launched Operation Strong Support on Friday in connection with the introduction of a state of emergency in the border area with Belarus the day before. Their task is to patrol villages under the state of emergency and support the inhabitants of these areas.

From September 3, two teams, located in the regions bordering Belarus, have been participating in activities in the area covered by the state of emergency.

The state of emergency, introduced in some of the Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces, covers 183 localities. It was introduced for 30 days by the Presidential Ordinance, issued at the request of the Council of Ministers due to the situation on the border with Belarus. The Lukashenka regime is waging a “hybrid war” using migrants, as well as the upcoming Zapad military maneuvers. It was pointed out that Poland must ensure the security of its eastern border, which is also the border of the EU.

In the area of ​​the state of emergency, adults must carry an identity document, and students under the age of 18 should have a school ID. It is also forbidden to stay in this area by people other than residents or authorised to do so. The organising of public gatherings and mass events has also been suspended there. Furthermore, “specific places, objects or areas” cannot be filmed and photographed.