Gov’t to launch suicide prevention programme

“On March 30, 2021, the Council of Ministers adopted the National Health Programme for 2021-2025. Among the five operational goals of the National Health Fund, two relate to mental health: addiction prevention and mental health promotion. The latter includes the suicide prevention programme,” Iwona Koszewska MD, from the Institute of Psychiatry and Neurology, reported.

On Thursday, at the Press Centre of the Polish Press Agency (PAP) in Warsaw, a press conference was held on the first suicide prevention programme in Poland.

The main goal of the programme is to prevent suicide through activities such as increasing access to help for people in a suicide crisis or limiting access to methods of committing suicide.

“More than PLN 20 mln (EUR 4.4 mln) throughout five years is allocated to the implementation of this programme. Separately, funds are dedicated to the creation, establishment and maintenance of help lines – approximately PLN 6 mln (EUR 1.3 mln) throughout five years for two help lines,” Dr. Daria Biechowska from the Institute of Psychiatry and Neurology announced.

Police data indicates that 5,165 people committed suicide in Poland in 2020. According to statistics, on average approximately 14 people take their own life in the country every day, three of whom are over 65 years of age.

As indicated in the press release, the suicides of children and adolescents aged 12-18 are also a major public health problem.

As Agnieszka Gmitrowicz MD from the Medical University of Łodz said, among the determinants of suicidal behavior in children and adolescents, mental disorders, especially depression, play an important role.

The European Suicidological Association emphasised that in the period of the SARS-CoV-2 virus pandemic, there were additional factors that increased the risk of suicide, such as exacerbation of family conflicts, increased domestic violence, disruption of education, computer addiction and social isolation.

The analysis of suicidal behavior, both attempts and deaths, in adolescents registered by the Police Headquarters in 2017/2018 and 2019/2020, showed that the place where they most often occur is at home.

“This is a message to parents. You have to pay attention to the bathrooms in your apartments, you need to check if there are any medicines not prescribed by doctors,” Ms Gmitrowicz warned.