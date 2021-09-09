We are ready to be part of Three Seas Initiative: Ukrainian PM

The Prime Minister of Ukraine declared that his country was ready to become part of the Three Seas Initiative. During the Economic Forum in Karpacz, Denys Shmyhal spoke with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki about the matter.

The head of the Ukrainian government emphasised the need to develop regional forms of cooperation.

“I have proposed a meeting of the heads of governments of the Lublin Triangle countries in the near future in order to take Polish-Lithuanian-Ukrainian cooperation to a new level. I confirm my readiness for Ukraine to become part of the Three Seas Initiative, which today only connects European Union countries. Members of the Initiative have repeatedly emphasised the prospect of such cooperation,” he assessed.

“Poland was, is and will remain a friend of Ukraine,” said the Ukrainian Prime Minister, thanking Warsaw for its support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of his country.

“Today I have received assurances of Poland’s readiness to take a firm stand on defending the principles of international law, condemning Russian aggression and maintaining European sanctions against Russia, as well as supporting Ukraine in granting it the prospect of membership in the European Union and NATO,” he reported.

The prime ministers of Poland and Ukraine also discussed the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border and the potential actions of the Lukashenka regime towards Ukraine.

“We are trying to coordinate joint actions to maintain the security of our citizens,” the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

The Ukrainian prime minister also touched upon the topic of historical dialogue.

“There are no historical issues dividing our nations that we cannot resolve in the spirit of neighbourliness, mutual understanding and mutual seriousness,” Denys Shmyhal stressed.