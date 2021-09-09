Senate rejects media reform bill

The amendment was voted on by 93 senators, of whom 53 were in favour of its rejection and 37 were against with three abstentions.

Piotr Nowak/PAP

Poland’s Senate rejected an amendment to the radio and television broadcasting law on Thursday, sending it back to the Sejm (lower house).

The amendment was voted on by 93 senators, of whom 53 were in favour of its rejection and 37 were against with three abstentions.

The Sejm adopted the amendment on August 11 with two changes proposed by ruling Law and Justice party MPs and one by the right-wing Confederation (Konfederacja) party.

The legislation changes Poland’s media law to limit ownership of Polish media companies to entities based in the European Economic Area. Critics have suggested the bill is an attempt to silence government-critical US-owned broadcaster TVN.

On Monday, at a full sitting of the Senate’s Culture and Media Committee, the Human Rights, Rule of Law and Petitions Committee and the Legislation Committee, senators voted to reject the bill following a debate in the upper house on the matter.