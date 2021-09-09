Poland wants geological cooperation with Nigeria: Ministry

“Piotr Dziadzio, Chief National Geologist, met on Thursday with, among others, Nigerian Ambassador Christian Ugwu,” the Ministry of Climate and Environment reported. The ministry added, “the main topics of the talks were cooperation between Poland and Nigeria in the field of mining, as well as environmental and climate protection.”

“Having appropriate international cooperation and good relations between countries will enable the creation of an appropriate legal framework to facilitate foreign investments. The exchange of experiences is extremely valuable for both parties, it is constantly developing and covers new areas,” Mr Dziadzio pointed out.

The ministry indicated that Nigeria has significant amounts of natural resources that are needed to carry out the green transformation. The country also has the largest reserves of natural gas on the African continent and is an exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

“A very important aspect of cooperation is the diversification of supplies of raw resources, so we should be open to commercial relations. The transfer of Polish know-how is also very important in this aspect, especially in terms of mining and environmental protection,” Mr Dziadzio stressed.

At the beginning of August he explained that in addition to gas, minerals such as coking coal, copper, tin and sulfur will play a very important role in Polish industry, as well as raw resources related to modern technologies, such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite and manganese.

“We are aware that some of these raw materials, their delivery and use is possible with international cooperation… Our services are already taking action in the international arena, where we establish or renew cooperation, which is also to give us access to various raw resources. We are trying to find business partners in, among others, Africa and Asia,” he said at the time.