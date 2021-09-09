Polish, Ukrainian PMs discuss sovereignty, stability, security

Art Service 2/PAP

Stability, sovereignty and security are not just slogans but international policy principles that guide Poland, the Polish prime minister said after meeting his Ukrainian counterpart on Thursday, going on to say he would protect those values with his Ukrainian partners.

Mateusz Morawiecki met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in the southern Polish town of Karpacz on Thursday, where he was attending an economic forum.

After the meeting, the Polish head of government told journalists: “With such a partner and neighbour, we have to establish healthy and cultural economic and trade relations directed towards the future.”

Morawiecki went on to say that topics not previously cleared up must be rectified, and wounds must be healed. He added that he believed this would be possible with good will on the part of Ukraine. He added that he hoped the coming years would present openings for mutual cooperation and benefits, including those related to huge geopolitical challenges.

He singled out threats from Russia, with whom he said everyone would like to live peacefully, but that everyone knows what an “arsenal of means” that country possesses to destabilize the situation.

He said Poland recognises today’s problems in terms of mutual cooperation between the two countries and mentioned in this context the large quantities of medical equipment, personal protective equipment and vaccines Poland had sent to its eastern neighbour.

Denys Shmyhal said Poland has been, is, and will remain a friend of Ukraine that fully supports his country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“I believe that the dialogue between our countries will be conducive to the good of our nations and states,” Shymhal said. “I’m glad that there were extremely constructive talks today with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. We discussed a range of issues concerning our bilateral relations, strategic partnership.”

He added that Poland was ready to lend a helping hand “in the spirit of solidarity, which is Poland’s calling card in the world.”