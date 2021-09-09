Poland to receive EUR 34.5 bln in EU funds for agriculture

“Poland’s farms are set to receive a total of EUR 34.5 bn under the EU’s common agricultural and cohesion policy and the National Recovery Plan,” Janusz Wojciechowski, the EU Agriculture Commissioner, has announced.

Speaking at the 30th Economic Forum in Karpacz on Thursday, Mr Wojciechowski said that small and medium-sized farms will be the main beneficiaries of the funds.

He also added that farms could benefit from the EU’s Green Deal ecological farming programme. The Green Deal is intended to help increase biodiversity as well as shorten the supply chain of agricultural products under the “Farm to Fork” strategy.

According to Mr Wojciechowski, the European Green Deal project is a great opportunity for family-run farms.

“If we take advantage of this opportunity, in several years we will have a very strong agriculture [sector] based on a system of small and medium-sized family farms,” he pointed out.

In Mr Wojciechowski’s opinion, support for these types of farms is essential for the food security of the country.

As he emphasised, out of the 1.35 mln Polish farms, almost one million are up to 10 hectares in size and the number of such farms in the EU has been constantly decreasing, mainly in Central and Eastern Europe.

“This data must be taken into account when planning agricultural policy,” the commissioner stressed.