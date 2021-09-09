Poland to get EUR 34.5 bln in EU funds for agriculture – EU commissioner

According to Wojciechowski, the European Green Deal project is a great opportunity for family-run farms.

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s farms are set to receive a total of EUR 34.5 billion under the EU’s common agricultural and cohesion policy, and the National Recovery Plan, the EU Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski has said.

Speaking at the 30th Economic Forum in Karpacz on Thursday, Janusz Wojciechowski said that small and medium-sized farms will be the main beneficiaries of the funds.

He added that farms could benefit from the EU’s Green Deal ecological farming programme. The Green Deal is intended to help increase biodiversity as well as shortening the supply chain of agricultural products under the “Farm to Fork” strategy.

According to Wojciechowski, the European Green Deal project is a great opportunity for family-run farms.

“If we take advantage of this opportunity, in several years we will have a very strong agriculture [sector] based on a system of small and medium-sized family farms,” he said.

In Wojciechowski’s opinion, support for these type of farms is essential for food security.

He said that out of the 1.35 million Polish farms, almost one million are up to 10 hectares in size, and the number of such farms in the EU has been constantly decreasing, mainly in Central and Eastern Europe.

“These data must be taken into account when planning agricultural policy,” Wojciechowski said.