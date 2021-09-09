We are guarding the EU’s borders: President during visit to Hungary

President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda started their visit to Hungary on Thursday with an official welcome in Budapest. The Polish Head of State already met with President János Áder, he is also to meet with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

“We take our duty to guard the borders of the European Union and the Schengen Area extremely seriously,” the head of the Polish state declared.

“We actually talked a lot about this situation at the border. As I told you a moment ago, I reported in detail to Mr President, what the situation looks like, where the problems came from, how it developed, what preventive measures we took and what preventive measures we are taking,” President Andrzej Duda stressed.

He added that “I assured our actions are effective, taking into account, first of all, the intensity of what we directly call a “hybrid attack” on the Polish border which is being carried out by the Belarusian side. There is a lot of evidence that the Belarusian services are in fact pushing these migrants to the border and trying to push them to Poland. We are guarding the border because we are aware that it is not only our border, not only the Polish state border, but also the border of the European Union, the border of the Schengen Area. Therefore, we have certain European obligations, and we are performing these European obligations. So our army, our border guard today secures the Polish border, but also secures the European Union border and this duty, I assured the President, is being done in the best possible way in the given conditions”.

The Polish head of state also emphasised that the President of Hungary “shared his experiences with me, talking about how Hungary used to strengthen the border by building a fence to improve the possibility of guarding it. The president assured me that, first of all, in this respect, representatives of the Hungarian services can share their experiences with representatives of our border guards and army”.

This is the sixth official visit of President Duda to Hungary. “So far, 12 bilateral meetings within the Visegrad Group with the President of Hungary have taken place. This shows how good, how close the relations between Poland and Hungary are,” presidential minister Wojciech Kolarski assessed.

President Duda will also meet with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, and then with László Kövér, chairman of the Hungarian National Assembly.

“During the talks, the president will raise issues related to bilateral relations: political, economical and cultural; matters concerning the strengthening of regional cooperation within the Visegrad Group, as well as within the Three Seas Initiative. One of the topics that will appear during the talks will be the issue of security in the context of the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border in connection with the crisis caused by actions by the Belarusian authorities,” Minister Kolarski emphasised.

The visit will end with the ceremony of honouring President Duda with the Grand Cross with Chain of the Hungarian Order of Merit.

This highest distinction given only to heads of other countries was awarded to Andrzej Duda on March 15, 2020, on the Hungarian National Day – 172nd anniversary of the Hungarian Uprising of 1848. The official ceremony was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to award the distinction was made by the Hungarian President János Áder, who emphasised the special merits and personal commitment of President Duda in the development of relations between Poland and Hungary, in the justification for the award.