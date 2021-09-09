There will be no Polexit says government spokesman

Wojciech Olkuśnik/PAP

A spokesman for the Polish government has said Poland will not leave the European Union.

Piotr Mueller’s insistence that Poland will remain part of the European Union comes amid growing tensions between Brussels and Warsaw and speculation over the country’s future in the EU.

“There will be no withdrawal of Poland from the European Union” Mueller told the online news service Wirtualna Polska on Thursday, in reference to earlier comments made by Ryszard Terlecki, the head of the ruling Law and Justice’s caucus and Deputy Speaker of the Sejm, the lower house of parliament.

Terlecki told the Economic Forum in Karpacz on Wednesday that “We should think about how we can best cooperate so that we can all be in the (European) Union, but also so that this (European) Union is acceptable for us.”

He added that “if it (the EU – PAP) goes the way it seems to be going, we have to look for drastic solutions.”

According to Terlecki, the British showed that “the dictatorship of the Brussels bureaucracy did not suit them and so they turned around and left.”

Admitting that support for the EU in Poland is very strong he said that “we cannot allow ourselves to be forced into something that will limit our freedom and… development.”

Mueller on Thursday also seemed to echo Terlecki’s words by saying: “We are for Poland being a member of the EU, but at the same time for Poland playing a subjective role.”

Muller added that Poland would not follow Great Britain and leave the EU “because that would be disadvantageous for us.”

“Poland in the European Union is a more prosperous Poland… which benefits from trade… is more geopolitically secure,” he said.

“However, it does not change the fact that despite being in the EU we have to express our views and contest some things,” Mueller said.

Later on Thursday, Terlecki took to Twitter to soften his earlier comments and stressed that Poland “was, is and will be” a member of the EU.

“Polexit is humbug invented by the PO (main opposition party Civic Platform – PAP) and TVN24 (US-owned news broadcaster – PAP), he wrote.

According to Terlecki, “there is a struggle over whether the EU will remain faithful to the principles that form its foundations or whether it will be plunged into disputes fuelled by the intransigence of the [Polish] opposition.”

He added that he believes “the current stagnation and crisis in the EU will be overcome.”

Meanwhile Poland’s foreign ministry’s spokesman told a Thursday press conference in the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, that any claims that legal acts concerning Poland’s exit from the EU are being prepared at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are untrue.