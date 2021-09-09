Polish Television documentary nominated for Czech TV awards

The Polish Television documentary film titled “Agony”, directed by Tomasz Knittel, was nominated for the awards of the 58th Golden Prague International Festival.

“Agony” was on the shortlist of 25 international productions devoted to music, dance and theatre, which will compete for the main prize – the Crystal Award and other festival accolades.

The main theme of the film is the passing of music transferred orally, but also the passing of its last representatives – the generation born before both world wars.

“Agony” tells the nostalgic story of the departing folk culture of various regions and the passing of traditions. It is also about the cultural and sociological changes of the 20th century and a displaced peasant identity, as well as about today’s archaeologists who try to preserve old traditions.

The film was based on a script by Adam Strug, who also is the storyteller. The cinematographer was Nicolas Villegas.

“Agony” premiered on October 12, 2020. The documentary was already a laureate of the Audience Award of the Warsaw Film Festival in 2020 and was nominated for the main award (Magnolia Award) at the international festival Shanghai TV Festival (STVF) in June 2021.

The Golden Prague International Television Festival has been held since the 1960s and is devoted entirely to television productions. The festival is organised by Czech public television. Its 58th edition will be held on September 21-25, 2021.