Renown actor Wiesław Gołas dies at age 90

Wiesław Gołas was one of the most popular Polish actors, he performed in over 120 films, theatre and television roles. The artist died on Thursday morning. He was 90 years old.

Last October Mr Gołas suffered a stroke. Later on he was hospitalised after a second stroke that occurred a few days ago. His condition was then described as serious. He was taken to hospital from the House of Veterans of Polish Stage Artists in Skolimów near Warsaw, where he was temporarily staying.

The actor starred in almost 100 films and series like “Woodpecker” or “Alternatives 4”. He was usually cast to play supporting roles, brilliantly portraying interesting, colourful and expressive characters.

During World War II, Wiesław Gołas was active in the resistance movement, he was a member of the Gray Ranks.

In 1955-85 he performed at the Dramatic Theater in Warsaw, later converted to the Polish Theater. He was very popular with his performances in the “Hoopoe” cabaret and “Old Gentleman Cabaret”.

He won the audience’s sympathy with his excellent comedy creations. He once said in an interview with Polish Radio that people expect him to make them smile and be entertained.

Gołas had won numerous awards and distinctions. In 2009, he was awarded the Gold Medal for Merit to Culture – Gloria Artis and in 2002 – the “Polish Television Star” statuette, “for acting in film and the Television Theater” presented on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Polish Public Television TVP.

The artist was also awarded, among others, the Officer’s Cross of the Order of Polonia Restituta and the Bronze Medal “For Merits in Defense of the Country”.

In 2008, the recollections of the actor titled “Na Gołasa” written by his daughter Agnieszka Gołas-Ners, were published by the publishing house “Świat Książki”.