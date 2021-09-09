NATO calls on Russia, Belarus to act transparently regarding joint manoeuvers

We call on Russia and Belarus to act in a predictable and transparent manner and in accordance with their international obligations, NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu stated commenting on the Russian-Belarusian military exercises Zapad 2021 that starts on Friday, September 10.

“As always, NATO remains vigilant, maintaining a balanced attitude. We keep open channels of communication with Russia in line with our two-track approach – combining defence and deterrence with dialogue. We will also stay in touch with Minsk, if needs be,” said the representative of the North Atlantic Alliance.

She pointed out that the transparency of the Russian-Belarusian activity was especially important in view of the increased military activity by the NATO eastern border to avoid incidents.

“The scale and scope of previous Zapad exercises have far exceeded what Russia had announced earlier. All nations have the right to exercise their armed forces, but should also respect their commitment to transparency,” she added and stressed that NATO had not received an invitation to send its observers, although the parties organising the exercise are, in accordance with the Vienna Document of the OSCE, obliged to do so in the case when more than 13,000 people participate in the manoeuvers.

In turn, the Warsaw Centre for Eastern Studies (OSW) noted that the strategic exercises Zapad 2021 scheduled for September 10-16 were the most important training undertakings of the Russian Armed Forces and the Belarusian army.

“Furthermore, they are to test the readiness of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the Security Council to conduct operations on the eastern flank of the Alliance, but also to examine the state structures in terms of comprehensive protection of operations and functioning in conditions of an armed conflict,” the centre stated.

“Although the issue of the migration threat was not included in the official scenario of the exercises, the Belarusian authorities, using disinformation, present the crisis on the border with the EU as a provocation of NATO countries. The continuing influx of migrants to Belarus and their attempts to cross the border with the EU are an example of a planned action generating a regional crisis and justifying the potential participation of the military in its resolution,” the OSW wrote.