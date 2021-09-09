COVID-19: 510 new cases in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 510 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland on Thursday, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,892,113 including 158,928 still active. The number of active cases was 158,513 yesterday.

The ministry also announced six new fatalities from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 75,409.

According to the ministry, a total of 62,438 people are quarantined and 2,657,776 have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far.

As of Thursday, a total of 36,604,902 vaccine doses have been administered. 19,011,042 people have been fully vaccinated so far.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 77 out of 579 available.

As of Thursday morning, as many as 223,452,593 coronavirus cases, 4,610,523 deaths and 199,966,343 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 41,397,587. India has the second most with 33,139,981 cases and Brazil third with 20,928,008.