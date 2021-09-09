Hungary stands with Poland regarding recovery funds: Official

“We broadly endorse Poland and show solidarity with our Polish friends, therefore we will examine if we can get involved in the proceedings of the European Court of Justice,” Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga wrote on Facebook on Wednesday evening.

The EC announced on Tuesday that it had decided to ask the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) to impose financial penalties on Poland for failing to comply with the interim measures decision of July 14. The decision concerns the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court.

The CJEU had found that the chamber “undermines the judicial independence of Polish judges and it does not ensure the necessary precautions to protect judges from political control”.

“By its decision yesterday, the European Commission launched a brutal attack on Poland, interfering in the judicial and legislative process of a sovereign Member State in an unprecedented way. The procedure is not only outrageous but also completely unacceptable,” Minister Varga stressed.

“By this scandalous and arrogant move, the Commission has crossed a line that we previously thought it would never do,” the Justice Minister emphasised. She added that “in no Member State can the national administration of justice fall victim to the empire-building in Brussels.”

The Minister recalled that Poland intended to “suspend the contested provision on the functioning of the Disciplinary Chamber of the Polish Supreme Court in accordance with the European Court of Justice’s summer ruling”. She added that “the Commission, on the other hand, disregarded Poland’s promise while, by wrongly calling into question the commitment of the Polish government, it initiated the imposition of coercive financial penalties”.