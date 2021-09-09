Poland to send another transport with humanitarian aid to Vietnam

Another supply of humanitarian aid, including medical and personal protective equipment, will be sent by the Polish government to Vietnam, the office of the Government Strategic Reserves Agency (RARS) announced on Wednesday.

The value of the aid being prepared through the cooperation of the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Polish Armed Forces totals PLN 14 million (EUR 3.1 million).

According to RARS, the shipment will include medical equipment such as ventilators, heart monitors and infusion pumps as well as personal protective equipment such as masks, protective clothing, gloves and visors.

The aid will be handed over directly to authorities in Ho Chi Minh City where the epidemiological situation is very serious.

Earlier this year, on August 20, Poland sent over 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry stated that the pool of vaccines sent to Vietnam came from surpluses in government resources and would be distributed by Vietnam’s Ministry of Health in accordance with local needs.