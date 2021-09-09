Poles draw with England in football World Cup qualifier

You are here
A 92nd-minute goal by Damian Szymanski gave Poland a vital 1-1 draw with England in their qualifying group for next year’s football World Cup in Qatar.

Poland looked destined for defeat following a long-range strike by England captain Harry Kane. But Szymanski’s stoppage-time header helped keep the team’s chances of making it to the World Cup alive.

The Poles travel to San Marino for their next match on October 9.


