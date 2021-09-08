Football: Poland draws 1:1 with England in World Cup qualifier

On Wednesday, the Polish national football team drew with England 1:1 in the fifth qualifying round of next year’s World Cup. The match was played at the National Stadium in Warsaw.

The first half of the game, according to many, was the best 45 minutes of the Polish national team led by Paulo Sousa. It kept up with its opponents all the time. After the whistle ended the first half, there was a scuffle between Glik and Maguire, after which both players received yellow cards.

The goal for England was scored in 72’ by Harry Kane. In 92’, Damian Szymański scored an equaliser with an assist from Robert Lewandowski.

The fight between both teams at the National Stadium in Warsaw was watched by a full set of spectators – 58,000 people.

Before the Wednesday match, the balance of clashes between the Polish and English national teams was one victory, seven draws and 12 defeats to the disadvantage of Poland.

The last meeting of both teams took place during the current World Cup qualifiers. On March 31 at Wembley in London, the Poles, weakened by the absence of an injured Robert Lewandowski, lost 1:2.