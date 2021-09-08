Poland’s president tops trust ranking – poll

Art Service/PAP

President Andrzej Duda continues to be the country’s most trusted politician, ahead of the leader of the grassroots movement Poland 2050 and the prime minister, a new survey has found.

In August, 44 percent of Poles trusted Duda (a drop of 1 percentage point from July), according to the CBOS survey published on Thursday.

Szymon Holownia, the leader of Polska 2050, (41 percent support, no change month on month) and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (38 percent backing, a drop of 2 percentage points on the previous poll) placed second and third in the ranking, respectively.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, a deputy prime minister and leader of the ruling Law and Justice party, was still the most mistrusted politician, with 52 percent giving him the thumbs down (no change on the previous poll).

Placing just behind Kaczynski was Pawel Kukiz, leader of the conservative Kukiz’15 movement, who was distrusted by 51 percent of respondents (a rise of 16 percentage points).

Taking last spot on the podium was Donald Tusk, Poland’s opposition leader, for whom 48 percent of those polled declared their distrust (a rise of 3 percentage points).

The survey was conducted on August 16-26, 2021, on a representative sample of 1,166 adult Polish residents.