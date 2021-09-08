Volleyball: Poland defeats Ukraine 3:0 at EuroVolley, goes to 1/8 finals

The Polish volleyball team went through the group stage of the men’s volleyball European Championships (EuroVolley 2021) without defeat. On Wednesday, in their final group match, they beat Ukraine 3:0 (25:15, 25:20, 25:21), advancing to the 1/8 finals from first place.

In order to secure first place in the group, Poles had to defeat Ukraine. They had no problem with this task – they won the first set in less than 22 minutes, controlling the situation all the time.

The dominance of the white-and-reds was best evidenced by achieving by them an impressive 88 percent efficiency in attack.

It was the fifth victory of the Polish team at the tournament. Earlier, they defeated the Belgians, Portuguese, Serbs and Greeks.

In the 1/8 final in Gdańsk, northern Poland, the Poles’ rival will be the fourth team of group C – Finland or Turkey.

The fight in the medal zone of the Championships will take place in Katowice, southern Poland. The semi-finals are scheduled for September 18, followed by the bronze medal match and the finals a day later.