COVID-19: Taiwanese thank Poland for donating 400,000 vaccine doses

Poland has provided Taiwan with 400,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19. “Your donation reflects the democratic solidarity shared by our countries,” Tsai Ing-wen, President of Taiwan stressed. As a token of gratitude for providing help, Taiwanese shop owners display Polish food industry products in their stores.

“A total of 400,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine donated by Poland arrived in Taiwan on Sunday morning, making the central European country Taiwan’s third-largest vaccine donor, after Japan and the United States,” The Taiwanese Central News Agency (CNA) reported.

“Thank you to Poland for providing Taiwan with 400,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses. Your donation reflects the democratic solidarity shared by our countries and people in the face of common challenges,” Tsai Ing-wen wrote on social media.

A photo of a Polish product, displayed in one of the Taiwanese stores as a token of gratitude of the country’s inhabitants for the help provided to them, was published on social media by Nicola Smith, Asian correspondent for “The Telegraph” daily.

The head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Michał Dworczyk, assured that Poland has a sufficient number of vaccines against COVID-19 secured, therefore the government decided to resell or transfer some of the doses to other countries.

The government’s plenipotentiary for the National Vaccination Programme also emphasised that vaccines from Poland reach countries around the world.

“At the moment, such deliveries have already been delivered to Spain, Portugal, Ukraine, Norway, Australia, Vietnam and Taiwan,” he pointed out.