Health Ministry presents employee vaccination plan to gov’t

Niedzielski confirmed that Poland is now seeing the rise of the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, saying that "the weekly growth rate is about 50 percent."

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

Employers will be able to ask employees if they have been vaccinated and then make decision on their employment status under a draft law that has already been presented to the government, the health minister has said.

The new legislation, the minister hopes, will encourage people to get vaccinated.

A Covid certificate will be needed to confirm inoculation.

“Without producing this document, it will be assumed there was no vaccination,” Adam Niedzielski, the health minister, told the TVN24 news broadcaster on Wednesday.

“I will recommend granting such tools to employers,” Niedzielski said, adding that he had presented the project at a ministerial meeting on Monday.

The new measures will also offer preferential treatment to companies that have high vaccination rates in case the government introduces epidemic restrictions again, Niedzielski added.

Niedzielski confirmed that Poland is now seeing the rise of the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, saying that “the weekly growth rate is about 50 percent.”

On Wednesday morning, Poland reported 533 new Covid infections and 11 deaths over the past 24 hours.