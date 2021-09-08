COVID-19: Health Ministry presented employee vaccination plan

Employers will be able to ask employees if they have been vaccinated and then make a decision on their employment status under a draft law that has already been presented to the government, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said during an interview with the TVN24 comercial news broadcaster on Wednesday.

The minister hopes that this new legislation will encourage people to get vaccinated. A COVID-19 certificate will be needed to confirm inoculation.

“Without producing this document, it will be assumed that there was no vaccination,” Adam Niedzielski told TVN24.

“I will recommend granting such tools to employers,” the minister said, adding that he had presented the project at a ministerial meeting on Monday.

He added that the new measures will also offer preferential treatment to companies that have high vaccination rates in case the government introduces epidemic restrictions again.

Minister Niedzielski confirmed that Poland is now seeing the rise of the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that “the weekly growth rate is about 50 percent.”

On Wednesday morning, Poland reported 533 new COVID-19 infections and 11 deaths over the past 24 hours.