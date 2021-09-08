Spanish MEP stands up for Poland and Hungary against the EU

Spanish MEP Hermann Tertsch made an appeal in defence of Poland and Hungary regarding the activities of the European Commission. “In no treaty is it written that the member countries of the European Union have to accept ideological impositions,” the representative of the Spanish VOX party said.

The appeal of the European Conservatives and Reformists vice-president in the European Parliament, was tweeted on the Spanish VOX party. The politician referred to the announcement of the suspension of resources from the Reconstruction Fund for Poland and Hungary, as well as the pressure on Poland to reverse its judicial reform.

“The halt in the delivery of the COVID-19 recovery funds for these two countries has been announced, they say ‘for not complying with a series of EU rules. In no treaty is it written that the member countries of the European Union have to accept ideological impositions in education such as the ‘LGBT classes’. Therefore, all this apparatus of measures against Poland and Hungary is illegal,” the Spanish MEP stressed.

He added that the EU is imposing its will on Poland regarding its judicial reform, where judges have allegedly lost their independence. He later ironically stated, “as if they have independence in Spain,” touching on the fact that only “Poland and Hungary being are punished and persecuted in a merciless way”.

“As I said, very bad news, but above all bad news not only for Hungary and Poland but above all for the European Union and for those who still have hope in this social project,” the MEP concluded.

