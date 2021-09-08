Nearly 200 attempts to illegally cross Polish-Belarusian border on Tuesday

“Yesterday, there were 191 attempts to illegally cross the border,” 2nd Lt. Anna Michalska, the Border Guard spokeswoman told the Polish Press Agency. She added that officers detained 36 illegal immigrants: 18 Iraqi nationals, 3 Iranian nationals, 3 Tajikistan nationals and 12 persons whose identities are being established. “The rest of the attempts were thwarted,” she added.

In addition, Lt. Michalska announced that from the beginning of the introduction of the state of emergency, the Podlasie Border Guard Unit issued 169 permits to enter the area and the Bug River Border Guard Unit – 27.

The spokeswoman also said that the situation in the migrant camp on the Belarusian side of the border near Usnarz Górny, north-eastern Poland, remained unchanged. The people get food and cigarettes from the Belarusian services. They have cell phones that are charged for them.

A period of 30 days for the introduction of a state of emergency due to the situation on the border with Belarus has been requested by the government. On the Belarusian side, in Usnarz Górny (Podlasie province), a group of immigrants who want to get to Poland have been camping for three weeks. According to the government, these and other people are brought to the border by services of the Belarusian regime and the action is a “hybrid war.”

On Monday evening, the majority of the Lower House (Sejm) refused to support the resolution, claiming the state of emergency to be unjustified by the situation in the country. According to the constitution, a state of emergency may be introduced when, in situations of particular threat, constitutional measures are insufficient.