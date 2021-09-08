EC using ‘unlawful pressure’ on Poland: President’s spokesman

“In the matter of the judiciary, the European Commission is applying a form of unlawful pressure on Poland,” Błażej Spychalski, the spokesman of the Polish president, said. However, he assured that within the framework of cooperation and joint responsibility for the EU, Poland is ready to cooperate “in the spirit of conversation, dialogue”.

European Commission applies to CJEU to fine Poland

see more

The EC announced on Tuesday that it asked the Court of Justice of the EU to impose financial penalties on Poland for failure to comply with its decision from July 14. It also informed that it had started a procedure of infringement of EU law against Poland for failing to take the necessary measures to fully comply with the CJEU judgment from July 15.

On July 14, the CJEU obliged Poland to suspend the application of provisions concerning, in particular, the powers of the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court. On July 15, the CJEU issued a judgment on the non-compliance of the provisions on the disciplinary system of judges in Poland with EU law.

On Wednesday, in an interview on Radio Plus, the spokesman of President Andrzej Duda assessed that the information from the European Commission was “surprising”, and Poland was still waiting for official information on the matter. He stated that “the issues of justice are internal affairs of an EU member state, here the EC goes beyond the treaties.”

Attack on Polish legal order: Justice Minister on EC decision

“Tuesday’s decision announced by one of the commissioners is another manifestation of the aggression of the European Commission (EC) against…

see more

The EC announced on Tuesday that it asked the Court of Justice of the EU to impose financial penalties on Poland for failure to comply with its decision from July 14. It also informed that it had started a procedure of infringement of EU law against Poland for failing to take the necessary measures to fully comply with the CJEU judgment from July 15.

On July 14, the CJEU obliged Poland to suspend the application of provisions concerning, in particular, the powers of the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court. On July 15, the CJEU issued a judgment on the non-compliance of the provisions on the disciplinary system of judges in Poland with EU law.

On Wednesday, in an interview on Radio Plus, the spokesman of President Andrzej Duda assessed that the information from the European Commission was “surprising”, and Poland was still waiting for official information on the matter. He stated that “the issues of justice are internal affairs of an EU member state, here the EC goes beyond the treaties.”