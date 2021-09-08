Poland reports 533 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 11 deaths

In all, Poland has already distributed 36,561,654 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 18,982,051 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.

Grzegorz Michałowski/PAP

Poland recorded 533 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 11 deaths over the past 24 hours to Wednesday morning, against 406 cases reported on Tuesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 588 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 570 recorded the day prior, including 66 patients on ventilators, against the total of 579 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 60,540 people are under quarantine. So far 2,657,686 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 36,561,654 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 18,982,051 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.