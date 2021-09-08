COVID-19: 533 new infections in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 533 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,891,602 including 158,513 still active. The number of active cases was 157,977 yesterday.

The ministry also announced five 11 fatalities – three from COVID-19 alone and eight from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 75,403.

According to the ministry, a total of 60,540 people are quarantined and 2,657,686 have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 158,513 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

As of Monday, a total of 36,561,654 vaccine doses have been administered. 18,982,051

people have been fully vaccinated so far.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 66 out of 579 available.

As of Monday morning, as many as 222,811,313 coronavirus cases, 4,601,131 deaths and 199,335,475 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 41,206,672. India has the second most with 33,096,718 cases and Brazil third with 20,913,578.