Poland’s unemployment seen at 5.8-5.9 pct in September – dep minister

Hanna Bardo/PAP

Poland’s unemployment rate is expected to settle at about 5.8-5.9 percent in September as the situation on the Polish labour market seems stable, a deputy family and social policy minister has told PAP.

Speaking to PAP on the sidelines of the annual Karpacz economic forum on Wednesday, Stanisław Szwed said that September was unlikely to see a major change in the unemployment rate.

“In September, we might perhaps talk about a 0.1 percentage points unemployment rate increase or (the rate could) stay at the same level,” Szwed said.

“The situation on the labour market is stable,” Szwed he added.

He also said the government’s Covid-19 relief programmes have provided a boost to the coronavirus-battered economy, resulting in relatively low unemployment.

Poland’s unemployment rate likely held flat month on month at 5.8 percent in August, according to an early estimate from the Family and Social Policy Ministry released last Monday.