Health Minister assures that there is no risk that ambulance will not come

A protest by paramedics has been announced leaving many uncertain whether an ambulance would even come. Adam Niedzielski, the Minister of Health has denied potential problems with emergency help. He added that ambulance arrival times are constantly monitored.

“There is no risk that the ambulance will not come to the patient. We use procedures that enable the launch of the Air Ambulance Service or bringing a team from a neighbouring town, we also use the so-called inter-hospital transport,” Minister Niedzielski emphasised in an interview with daily “Fakt”.

He admitted that one day last week 25 percent of teams did not have enough members. “But we were able to smoothly replace them and it did not lead to a situation in which patients had problems calling the emergency medical team,” he recalled.

Mr Niedzielski also said that there are limits and he can not say what percentage of ambulance squad shortage would be critical, adding that the Ministry is communicating with the paramedic community on new rates which would meet the expectations formulated by contract paramedics.

“We have consulted with the PM as to whether there is consent to allocate additional funds. These are very serious funds, as the solution we propose will cost an additional PLN 60 mln (EUR 13.3 mln) this year, and over PLN 200 mln (EUR 44.35 mln) next year,” he explained.