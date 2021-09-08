Poland to sport budget surplus at end-August – FinMin

"For now, all the signs show that the surplus trend is continuing," Kościński said.

Poland should boast a budget surplus at the end of August, and expects to record only a “technical” deficit at the end of 2021, Finance Minister Tadeusz Kościński told PAP on the sidelines of the Karpacz Economic Forum.

“For now, all the signs show that the surplus trend is continuing,” Kościński said. “It’s too early to say what amount may appear in the budget after August, but all the signs indicate we will have a surplus.”

Tax receipts are higher year-on-year across the board, with some increases exceeding the ministry’s expectations by a wide margin, although some are slightly below expectations, Kościński went on to say.

Poland’s end-2021 deficit will be a “technical” one, and will be used to set up a liquidity cushion for next year’s expenses, the minister also said.

“It won’t be a deficit in a sense that the budget is not holding together,” he explained. “Rather, we will use the opportunity that we have now to create a financial cushion for the next year, as well as to gather means for investments.

“Come the end of the year, the deficit should be significantly lower than the assumptions made in the budget bill, and we are not under pressure to rapidly reduce expenses,” he elaborated.

Poland assumed a PLN 82.3 billion (EUR 18.2 billion) deficit in the 2021 budget bill, but a draft 2022 budget bill includes a forecast for a PLN 13 billion (EUR 2.88)deficit.

At end-July, Poland’s budget surplus settled at PLN 35.3 billion (EUR 7.83 billion).