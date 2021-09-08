We remain determined to defend border with Belarus: FM

“We do not know what will happen in the coming days, so we have introduced a state of emergency to guard the border; we will remain determined to defend the border with Belarus, as the border of both Poland and the EU,” the head of the Polish diplomacy Zbigniew Rau said during the Economic Forum in Karpacz, south-western Poland.

He added that Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, but also the European Union as a whole are responsible for maintaining the border.

When asked about the perspective of the next few days, bearing in mind a state of emergency is in force on the Polish side, and Russian-Belarusain military maneuvers Zapad-2021 will begin on September 10, he replied that Poland has taken appropriate steps to secure the border.

“We do not know what will happen, so we have taken such steps, along with our determination to guard the border, that provide us with legal means at our disposal,” Minister Rau emphasised.

The state of emergency has been in force since Thursday. It covers 183 localities near the border with Belarus and bans all tourist excursions, cultural and mass events and demonstrations in those areas in order to allow border guards, the army and police to monitor the border more effectively.

Government officials justified the need to introduce a state of emergency on the border with Belarus, because of a “hybrid war” on the part of Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s regime and the Russian-Belarusian Zapad-2021 military exercises.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warned on Monday against potential provocations from Belarus and Russia and reported that explosions had been heard on the Belarusian side, close to the border with Poland.